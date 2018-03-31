Man hands out $600 to people in Third Ward for gas, food

HOUSTON - Colby Campbell is a good Samaritan who set out to do a good deed on Good Friday.

Campbell, who also goes by the moniker Currency Counts, distributed $600 of his own money to strangers Friday.

Stationed at a gas station on Elgin Street in the Third Ward, Campbell handed out money to help more than 20 people buy gas and even food.

The money was gone within 30 minutes.

“Money goes quick but it’s OK when you’re helping people,” Campbell said.

Campbell said he chose the location because he wanted to help the African-American community who he said sometimes has it rough.

“People are trying to do right,” he said. “People are trying to make money and they can’t even fill up their gas tank so that why I chose this one.”

Campbell, who owns a construction company by trade, said he knows what it’s like to go without.

“I’ve been in a tough spot before to where I either had to figure out fill up my gas tank or get food you know,” he said.

Jermaine Simon is one of more than a dozen people Campbell handed money. Simon is homeless and grateful to have money to buy meals for a couple days.

“That’s a blessing. People usually don’t do stuff like that every day just giving out a $20 just to everybody he see [sic] paying for gas. Like come on, people don’t just do that every day,” Simon said.

Campbell said he is thankful God uses him to be a blessing to others. Sharing them on Good Friday was symbolic.

“My whole mission on earth is to serve God and spread God’s word,” he said. “Now we should be helping people whenever we can with no expectation in return.”

Campbell said he plans to do the same in other cities later this year.

