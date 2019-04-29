Man gunned down in southwest Houston parking lot

HOUSTON - A man was killed Friday in the parking lot of a southwest Houston apartment complex, police said.

The shooting was reported about 9 p.m. at the corner of Gulfton Street and Renwick Drive.

According to Houston police, 19-year-old Raul Garcia and his friend were waiting in the parking lot for another friend when he noticed the gunman standing nearby. Garcia got out of his car and was walking toward the gunman when the shooter pulled out a gun from his waistband and started firing.

Garcia ran back to his vehicle, and the gunman continued shooting at him, police said.

Investigators said Garcia was shot several times.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

