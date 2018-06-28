Man gored to death by bulls at his family farm

MARION COUNTY, S.C. - The Marion County coroner has confirmed that Brian Collins was gored to death by bulls on his family farm late Tuesday night.

Collins' brother says that he was supposed to be going to work Tuesday night so the family thought that he had already left. However, his body was discovered early Wednesday morning.

"Brian is such a Christian hearted guy, it's just unbelievable, my heart is just broken, I just don't know the words to say, he was such a nice person and he will dearly be missed by many," said Faye McDaniels, a neighbor to the Collins family.

The Collins family declined an autopsy and stated that X-rays and blood work were done to get the answers they needed.

