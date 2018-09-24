Man gets 30 years in prison for sexually assaulting child

GALVESTON, Texas - A man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after a Galveston County jury found him guilty of sexually assaulting a child.

Officials said John Chester Helton Taylor sexually assaulted a child younger than 14.

During his trial, a child witness described walking into a room and finding Taylor and the victim in a bed. The victim was naked from the waist down. The child witness immediately reported what she saw to an adult.

During a forensic interview of the victim, the child recalled the abuse she suffered and told the jury about the two times Taylor sexually assaulted her.

The victim's mother also told the jury about the impact the abuse had on the child and the rest of the family.

A sexual assault nurse examiner told the jury that the victim suffered injuries that were consistent with sexual assault.

Scientists told the jury that semen was found during the examination, but no DNA profile was able to be developed.

Chief Assistant District Attorney Adam Poole said in his closing arguments that the child victim was brave enough to face her attacker and that Taylor was bold enough to call the child a liar.

The jury found Taylor guilty of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Taylor elected for the jury to decide his punishment, and the jury sentenced him to 30 years in prison. He will be eligible for parole after serving half of his sentence.

