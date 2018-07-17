Man found stabbed to death inside apartment near downtown, police say

HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating after a man was found stabbed to death inside an apartment near downtown Sunday night.

Around 11:35 p.m., police said a resident was walking down a corridor of the complex in the 4400 block of Memorial Drive when he noticed an open apartment door.

Police said the resident knocked on the door and looked inside when there was no response.

The resident found Derek William Strange, 59, stabbed to death inside the apartment and called 911.

Police said there are no suspects or motives in the incident.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

