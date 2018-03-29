News

Man found stabbed to death in southeast Houston apartment, police say

By Cory McCord - Digital News Editor, Lea Wilson - Digital News Editor
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

HOUSTON - A man was  stabbed to death at a southeast Houston apartment Wednesday, according police.

The 48-year-old man was found dead inside an apartment in the 10000 block of Cullen Boulevard just after 8 p.m. police said.

More Headlines

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating what led to the stabbing.

No one has been taken into custody.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.