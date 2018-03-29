Man found stabbed to death in southeast Houston apartment, police say

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

HOUSTON - A man was stabbed to death at a southeast Houston apartment Wednesday, according police.

The 48-year-old man was found dead inside an apartment in the 10000 block of Cullen Boulevard just after 8 p.m. police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating what led to the stabbing.

No one has been taken into custody.

Our homicide investigators are en route to a fatal assault of a man found in an apartment at 10010 Cullen Blvd. Victim pronounced dead at scene. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 29, 2018

