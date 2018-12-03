Man found shot to death on front porch of northeast Houston home, officials say

HOUSTON - A man was found dead on the front porch of a home Sunday morning in northeast Houston, officials said.

The discovery was made around 8 a.m. in the 12200 block of River Trail Drive.

Officials said the man died from apparent gunshot wounds and his body had been lying on the porch since Saturday night.

It is unknown what led to the shooting. The victim did not appear to be a resident of the home, investigators said.

Houston police are looking for possible leads to find the suspect involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

The victim's identity has not been released.

