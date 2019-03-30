Man found shot to death near southwest Houston apartment complex

Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death near a southwest Houston apartment complex.

According to police, the incident happened around 10:45 p.m. Friday near the Te Gia III at Bellaire Apartments on Atwell Drive near Dashwood Drive.

Police said witnesses told them they heard a single gunshot.

When officers arrived, they found the body of a Hispanic man believed to be in his 20s with a gunshot wound to his torso.

Officers said they are still investigating what led up to the shooting and are working to identify any potential suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

