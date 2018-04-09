Man found shot to death inside west Houston apartment, police say

HOUSTON - A man was found shot to death in a west Houston apartment, police said.

The shooting was reported at 9 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Lazy Hollow Drive.

Houston police said they responded to a call reporting a shooting and found the man unresponsive inside the apartment. Police said he suffered from several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

