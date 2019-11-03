Man found shot to death inside west Houston apartment complex, police say

HOUSTON - Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside an apartment in west Houston, police said.

The discovery was made around 2:45 p.m. in the parking lot of the complex located at 11770 Westheimer Road near S. Kirkwood.

Detectives are still trying to determine what led to the shooting. A witness said she heard the man pleading with a woman outside in the parking lot before hearing a gunshot, police said.

"The man says, 'Please don't go, I love you, I love you.' It was very loud. I could hear it from the inside," Alejandrona De Castro said.

She said when she rushed outside, she noticed a pink car driving away. Police said they are still looking for the shooter.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to call the Houston Police Department.

