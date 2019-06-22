Man found shot to death in parking lot of auto business

Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a parking lot in south Houston.

According to authorities, officers with the Houston Police Department were flagged down around 1:15 a.m. Saturday near Emancipation Avenue and Blodgett Street for a possible gunshot victim.

When they arrived, police said, they found the body of a man believed to be in his 30s or 40s in the parking lot of a Smart Start Ignition Interlock auto parts store.

Police said the man had gotten into some kind of altercation with another man. The argument escalated and the other man fired three to five shots at the victim, killing him, police said.

Authorities said the gunman fled the scene on foot.

Investigators said there are many cameras in the area and they are working to get surveillance video in an effort to learn more detail about the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

