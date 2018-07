HOUSTON - A man was found shot to death Tuesday at a shopping center in Sunnyside.

The shooting was reported just before 2:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of Reed Road.

VIDEO: Police investigate after man shot, killed during robbery in Sunnyside

Police said the man was robbed and shot at Cloverland Park and may have made his way to the shopping center, where he died.

No arrests have been made.

