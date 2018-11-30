Man found shot to death at NE Harris County shopping center

Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in the parking lot of a shopping center near Sheldon and the East Freeway, Nov. 30, 2018.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shopping center in northeast Harris County.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, they got a call about shots being fired at a strip center near Sheldon Road and the I-10 East Freeway around 8:45 p.m. Thursday.

Shortly after the initial call, another tip came in about a body found in the parking lot, deputies said.

When authorities arrived, HCSO said they found a black man believed to be in his 30s shot to death near an exit of the parking lot.

HCSO said a silver Dodge Durango occupied by a black male and female was seen possibly fleeing the scene.

Deputies are looking through security footage to see if surveillance video may have captured the incident.

Officials are asking anyone with information to please notify Crime Stoppers are 713-222-TIPS. All tips are anonymous.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.