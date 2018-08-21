Man found shot in stomach outside southwest Houston store

HOUSTON - A man was shot Monday outside a southwest Houston store, according to police.

Police said the man was shot in the abdomen in front of a gas station near the intersection of Clarewood and Marinette drives.

The man was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police said a silver Chrysler 300 was seen in the area at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

