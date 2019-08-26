Man found dead inside hotel in Baytown, police say

BAYTOWN, Texas - The Baytown Police Department is seeking help after a man was found dead inside a Motel 19 on Saturday night.

Police found 29-year-old Emilio Aguilar of Baytown dead inside a room of the hotel located in the 3400 block of North Alexander after he was shot, authorities said.

Detectives said Aguilar was visiting an acquaintance at the hotel and might have been a victim of a botched robbery.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Baytown Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 281-420-6646. They can also contact Baytown Crimestoppers at 281-427-TIPS (8477).

