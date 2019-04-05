Man found dead in Midtown apartment with puncture wounds under chin, police said

Police are investigating after a man was found dead in his apartment near Midtown.

According to authorities, they found the body around 11 p.m. Thursday at an apartment complex on Mosley Court and Holman Street.

Officers said the man is believed to be in his 40s and was found with puncture wounds under his chin, which are consistent with a stabbing.

Investigators are reviewing security footage from the area for more details that could potentially lead to charges or an arrest.

