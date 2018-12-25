Man found dead following a house fire in SW Houston

HOUSTON - The Houston fire department said a body was discovered inside a house that caught in southwest Houston.

The fire broke out late Monday afternoon at Millbanks Drive and Amberwick Drive when firefighters responded to a call of a man trapped inside. When they arrived, it was too late.

The 68-year-old man was discovered dead around 5:30, the fire department said.

The fire had started in the kitchen, according to the fire department.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.