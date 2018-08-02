Man fires gun inside Lake Jackson garage, standoff underway, police say

Patrol cars line Lazy Lane in Lake Jackson after police say a man with a gun was holed up in a garage Thursday. (Photo courtesy: The Facts)

LAKE JACKSON, Texas - A man fired a gun inside a detached garage in Lake Jackson, prompting a standoff with police, Lake Jackson police said.

Officials were called to the home on a report of a welfare check around 1:15 p.m. Thursday on a report of a welfare check. The man is refusing to leave the garage and police are attempting to talk him into exiting the home, police said.

Police do not believe there is anyone else inside the garage.

Brazoria County Mental Health, a negotiator and officers from other agencies are on the scene for assistance.

Attached photo is courtesy from The Facts.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.