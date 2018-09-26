Man fires at Missouri City officers as they respond to his home, police say

Officers look into the garage of a Missouri City home where police say a man opened fire on them on Sept. 26, 2018.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas - A man was arrested Wednesday after he opened fire on Missouri City police officers as they were responding to his home, officials said.

The incident was reported about 1 a.m. on Naples Point Lane near Welborn Drive.

Police said they were responding to reports of a suicidal man, and found smoke coming from the home when they arrived. Police said that as officers approached the home, the man began shooting at them. No officers were injured, police said.

The man was later arrested and booked on a charge of aggravated assault against a peace officer, police said.

Investigators said they are still trying to determine who called officers to the home, but the man was the only person inside the home when they arrived.

The scene was still active at 6 a.m. Investigators seemed to be concentrating on a garage attached to the home. The brick at the top of the garage door appeared to be charred.

The identity of the man was not immediately released.

