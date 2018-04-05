Man finds wife's body outside southwest Houston home, police say

HOUSTON - Police are investigating the death of a woman Thursday whose body was found by her husband outside their southwest Houston home, authorities said.

The incident was reported at 6:52 a.m. at a home in the 9500 block of Langdon Lane, near Eichler Drive.

Houston police said the man reported that he was looking for his wife and went outside, where he found her body.

Neither the victim’s name nor how she died was immediately released.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.