LIVE STREAM: Man files lawsuit against deputy after case of mistaken identity

HOUSTON - The man at the center of a viral video showing a tense confrontation between him a Harris County Precinct 4 deputy has filed a lawsuit.

According to a news release, Clarence Evans was at his home throwing a football with his some when the deputy approached him.

"He said there was a report of a stolen dog," Evans said. "Then he asks me for my ID, and I said I felt I didn't need to give that."

Evans said the deputy accused him of being a fugitive from Lousiana who goes by the name of Quentin.

According to Evans, he repeatedly told the deputy he had the wrong guy, but the deputy insisted.

"Then, well, let's just see the ID and we'll be done," the deputy said, in different ways, several times. He called Evans "Quentin" once. Evans said he also called him "Reg" before the video started.

In a news conference held Wednesday, Evans will be addressing a lawsuit he filed against the deputy for violating his 4th Amendment rights to "feel comfortable and safe in their own home or yard."

Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman is expected to address the lawsuit following Evans' news conference.

