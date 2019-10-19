Man falls to his death in downtown Houston Friday night, police say

HOUSTON - A man fell to his death in downtown Houston on Friday night, Houston police said.

The man fell from the third-story balcony of a building on the corner of Caroline Street and Dallas Street. The man was found deceased at the scene, said Lt. Larry Crowson, with the Houston Police Department.

Crowson said the man was denied entry to a club earlier that night and may have tried to gain entry to the club.

Police said the incident happened at around 9:30 p.m. and no foul play is suspected.



