Man facing multiple charges after fatal accident on FM 1960

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A 33-year-old man is facing numerous charges after authorities said he caused a fatal accident in the 3000 block of Farm to Market Road 1960 on March 25 around 2 a.m.

Erik Garza is charged with two counts of manslaughter, filing a false police report and failure to stop and render aid. He is being held on a $100,500 bond.

Authorities said Shane Laniyo was driving a Toyota Corolla containing with two passengers westbound on Farm to Market Road 1960 when Garza's truck crashed into the back of Laniyo's car.

Laniyo was pronounced dead at the scene. The two passengers were taken to the hospital.

Authorities said Garza was on his phone when he got out of his truck after the crash. He was picked up by another motorist and left the scene.

At the scene, witnesses said Garza appeared to be intoxicated because he was slurring his speech.

While tow trucks were at the scene of the crash, a white SUV crashed into a tow truck.

