Man facing charges after officer shoots out tires during chase, police say

HOUSTON - A 37-year-old man was charged with evading arrest in a motor vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle after authorities said he rammed a patrol vehicle with a stolen vehicle during a chase on Monday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m., police said Victor Perez was driving a stolen vehicle near the intersection of Sabo Road and Fuqua Street.

HPD Senior Police Officer B. Kohlhafer responded to reports of the stolen vehicle being driven in the area and spotted the vehicle at a nearby gas station, according to police.

Kohlhafer gave verbal commands for Perez to get out of the vehicle, but Perez instead accelerated in reverse and backed into a driveway at 11000 Sabo, according to police.

Using his patrol vehicle, Kohlhafer blocked Perez's vehicle in the driveway, but Perez again accelerated toward Kohlhafer in the stolen vehicle, police said.

Kohlhafer fired his gun and struck the vehicle's tires, according to authorities.

Perez then left the scene, striking Kohlhafer's patrol vehicle and other vehicles in his attempted escape.

After a short chase, the vehicle Perez was driving came to a stop in the 5300 block of South Shaver Street.

Perez and two women were taken into custody. The women were questioned and released with no charges being filed.

Kohlhafer was not injured in the incident.

Kohlhafer was sworn in as an officer in June 1990 and is assigned to the Clear Lake Patrol Division, according to Houston police.

