Man faces sex assault charge in case of Alief girls missing for 2 days

HOUSTON - A man has been arrested and charged Saturday in connection with the case of two Alief girls who went missing for a little more than two days this week.

According to deputies at the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office, Oscar Alvarenga, 25, was arrested Friday night and is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 and harboring a runaway in connection with the two 12-year-old girls who went missing Tuesday.

During a Saturday hearing, prosecutors said the two girls met up at an apartment Tuesday, where they were picked up by Alvarenga. They stayed at his apartment until Friday, when Alvarenga took them back home, prosecutors said.

According to prosecutors, Alvarenga admitted to having sex with one of the girls on two occasions, including once at the girl's home. Alvarenga said he took the girls back home after he saw their photos on the news, according to prosecutors.

Alvarenga is being held in the Harris County Jail on a $75,100 bond.

KPRC will no longer identify the girls since the charges involve a sexual assault.

