Man faces new charges after escape from courtroom last week

Jaquaylyn Momon is seen in this mugshot released by the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office on Sept. 6, 2018.

HOUSTON - Jaquaylyn Momon escaped from court Thursday, and now, we're learning more about the new charges that he faces since he was captured.

Momon, 21, escaped after his bond was revoked and he was ordered to be arrested.

He was captured on Friday by members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force.

His charges were read in court Monday.

He now faces escape charges in addition to aggravated assault charges in connection with an arrest last year, for what police said was a crime spree.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.