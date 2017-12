LEAGUE CITY, Texas - A man walked right into a tanning salon, exposed himself to an employee and walked right back out.

The flashing happened off South Egret Bay Boulevard in League City last Monday.

Police have released a surveillance photo of the man.

He's described as a Hispanic man, between 5-foot ten inches to 6-feet tall, with dark, curly hair.

He was wearing glasses at the time.

If you recognize him, call League City police.



