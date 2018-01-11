Man exposed himself to Spring Branch students walking to school, police say

HOUSTON - A man exposed himself Thursday to two Spring Branch Independent School District students who were walking to a Houston school, police said.

The incident happened about 8 a.m. while the girls were walking to Springs Wood Middle School.

Spring Branch ISD Police Chief Bruce Dareing said the man pulled up alongside the girls, called them over to his car, exposed himself and then drove away.

VIDEO: Authorities discuss incidents involving Spring Branch ISD students

The girls immediately sought help, Dareing said.

This incident comes just a day after two other Spring Branch students said a different man in a white SUV tried to kidnap them after grabbing their buttocks. The girls said the incidents happened outside Northbrook High School.

Police said both cases are under investigation.



