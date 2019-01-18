Man ends up stuck on railroad tracks after sideswiping Uber driver, police say

A man is in custody after police say he drove onto train tracks after an incident with an Uber driver just north of the Theater District in downtown, Jan. 18, 2019.

HOUSTON - A man is in custody after police say he drove onto train tracks after an incident with an Uber driver just north of the Theater District in downtown.

According to police, the Uber driver was driving in downtown around 2 a.m. when he was sideswiped by another vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle took off and the Uber driver called 911 and followed him around downtown until they ended up at the Amtrak train station parking lot, officers said.

Police said the driver of the second car did not see where he was going and ended up driving on the railroad tracks until his vehicle got stuck.

He and the passenger of the vehicle jumped out and took off on foot, police said.

According to authorities, they set up a perimeter when they arrived and were able to locate the two men, who were hiding behind a police station property building.

Both men were taken into custody and are facing failure to stop and give information charges.

In addition, the driver will be charged with DWI and evading arrest.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.