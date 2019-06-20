Man drowns trying to swim to inflatable trampoline in Manvel, police say

A man drowned Thursday at an RV park in Manvel, police said.

MANVEL, Texas - A 24-year-old man drowned in a lake in Manvel on Thursday, according to police.

The man was swimming to an inflatable trampoline at Twin Lakes RV Resort, but didn't make it.

The Houston Police Department dive team responded to the scene off of Highway 6 to help with recovery.

SKY 2 flew over the scene and saw first responders at the lake, working to recover the man's body.

VIDEO: SKY2 flies over scene of drowning in Manvel

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.