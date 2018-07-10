Man driving while intoxicated crashes into Harris County home, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after he crashed into a house on Saturday, officials said.

The Harris County Constable’s Office said deputies were called to the 4200 block of Pebble Court after Billy Cravens’ vehicle crashed into a home, causing extensive damage.

Deputies said they administered a field sobriety test to Cravens, 41, as soon as they arrived,and that it was discovered he had been driving while intoxicated.

Billy Cravens

Cravens was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated - third offense. His bail was set at $25,000.

Deputies said no one was injured during the crash.

