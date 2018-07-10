Man driving while intoxicated crashes into Harris County home, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after he crashed into a house on Saturday, officials said.
The Harris County Constable’s Office said deputies were called to the 4200 block of Pebble Court after Billy Cravens’ vehicle crashed into a home, causing extensive damage.
Deputies said they administered a field sobriety test to Cravens, 41, as soon as they arrived,and that it was discovered he had been driving while intoxicated.
Cravens was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated - third offense. His bail was set at $25,000.
Deputies said no one was injured during the crash.
Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.