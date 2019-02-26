Man drives on rims for 20 miles during wild police chase

Sparks were flying and lights were flashing as deputies chased a pickup truck that failed to yield during a traffic stop, Feb. 26, 2019.

ALDINE, Texas - Sparks were flying and lights were flashing as deputies chased a pickup truck that failed to yield during a traffic stop.

Authorities said they tried to pull over the Dodge Ram 1500 around midnight Tuesday near the Beltway and the Hardy Toll Road, but instead of hitting the brakes, the driver took off.

The driver went north through north Harris County before reaching the Hardy Toll Road and heading south toward the city, deputies said.

When the chase reached the Airport Connector near the Hardy Toll Road, deputies said they were able to deploy spike strips, hitting both passenger side tires.

However, even that could not stop the driver.

VIDEO: Watch the wild police chase that had sparks flying

The man exited the Hardy Toll Road and continued to drive southbound for until hitting I-610 and turning westbound, authorities said.

Deputies said the man drove on the rims for about 20 miles before finally giving up near I-610 and TC Jester.

The chase lasted a total of 40 miles before the driver was taken into custody. There is no word on what charges he could face.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.