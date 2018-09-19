Man drives a jet ski on the road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man is making waves in Florida after he was seen hitting the road on a jet ski with wheels.

And this 23-year-old motorist has even been taking precautions on this jet ski "scooter" by wearing a helmet behind the wheel.

So is this converted watercraft legal?

"They can do that. That is legal as long as it is a road-legal vehicle. It still needs to have the tail light visible," Florida Highway Patrol Master Sgt. Dylan Bryan told TV station WJXT.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.