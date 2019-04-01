Man ditches car with family inside after chase, police say

HOUSTON - A man ditched a car Monday with his family inside after leading officers on a chase through northeast Houston, police said.

According to Houston police, the chase started about 1:30 a.m. in the 7000 block of Corpus Christi Street after officers tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation.

Police said the chase ended about a mile away, on Hillsboro Street, when the man jumped out of the car and fled on foot, leaving his wife and his two children in the car.

The man was arrested about an hour later. His identity was not immediately released.

Police said they believe the man fled because there was a warrant out for his arrest.



