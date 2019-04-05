Man dies while in Texas City police custody

TEXAS CITY, Texas - A man died while he was being held in a cell at the Texas City Police Department, police said.

Christopher Steven McHenry walked into the police department around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, telling investigators he was being followed. After police confirmed McHenry's identity, they realized he had a felony warrant out for his arrest. He was placed under arrest and taken to a holding cell, police said.

During a welfare check, McHenry was unresponsive and in "medical distress," police said. Officials called Texas City Fire Department Paramedics, who pronounced McHenry dead.

The body was taken to the Galveston County medical examiner's office for an autopsy.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.