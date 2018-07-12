Man dies in car crash along West Bellfort Street, police say

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon at 11400 West Bellfort St.

According to police, a 27-year-old man died after his black Toyota Camry was struck on the driver’s side door by a red Honda Accord.

Police said the victim was pronounced dead after being transported to Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital. The driver of the Accord was questioned and released with no current charges.

The identity of the victim is still being verified and the investigation is still ongoing, police said.



