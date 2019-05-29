Man dies after shooting at north Houston hotel

Police are investigating after a man was found shot, in the parking lot of a hotel in north Houston.

HOUSTON - Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the parking lot of a hotel in north Houston.

According to authorities, the shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. at a Palace Inn near the North Freeway and Kuykendahl Road.

When police arrived, they found the man – believed to be 40 - lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his lower extremities, police said.

Emergency responders performed CPR on the man as he was transported to a hospital, where he later died, police said.

Witnesses told authorities they heard a gunshot and saw at least two men wearing hoodies fleeing the scene.

Police said the man was staying at the hotel and the incident may have been a robbery. Authorities said the victim may have known his killers, but they are still working to confirm that information.

Family and friends of the victim are at the hospital and are talking to authorities, police said.

Investigators are still working to learn more details about the shooting and possible gunmen.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.