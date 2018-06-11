Man dies after being shot during argument in Rosenberg, police say

ROSENBURG, Texas - A 22-year-old man was shot Friday during an altercation in Rosenberg, police said.

The shooting was reported around 5 p.m. in the 1400 block of Bridal Path.

Police said Taneric Weatherall was walking on the sidewalk when he was shot in the chest while arguing with a man inside a vehicle. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

The accused shooter, Randolph Juarez McClinton, 25, was arrested, according to police. He is facing first-degree murder charges, police said.

