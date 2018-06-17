Man dies after being shot at gas station in Humble, police say

HUMBLE, Texas - A man was shot and killed Saturday at a gas station in Humble, police said.

The shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday at an Exxon gas station in the 19000 block of McKay Boulevard. Humble police said two men were getting gas when they were shot at by someone in a silver vehicle.

The 28-year-old male passenger died at the scene. A second male victim, a 24-year-old driver, was injured and is being treated at a hospital.

Police said they are searching for two men and a female in a silver car. A male and a female were detained at an apartment complex a short distance from the scene.

Officials are investigating what led up to the shooting.

