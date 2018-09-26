Man dies after being found shot several times in southwest Houston

HOUSTON - A man died after he was found shot several times Tuesday in front of a southwest Houston home.

The shooting was reported about 11:46 p.m. near Sandy Glen Lane and Fondren Meadow Drive.

Houston police said that officers arrived to find the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, but did not survive, police said.

Investigators said the shooting may have been the result of a robbery.

Family members said the victim’s car is missing.

Several shell casings were found in both the front yard of the home and in the street in front of the home.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

