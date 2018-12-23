Man dies after being found shot inside vehicle in Conroe

CONROE, Texas - A man who was found shot inside a vehicle died Saturday night in Conroe, officials said.

The shooting was reported near Rhodes Lane.

Montgomery County sheriff deputies found 36-year-old Eric Thomas with a gunshot wound to his chest, officials said. Thomas was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Officials searched the area for a suspect. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

