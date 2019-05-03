Man dies after being dropped off at hospital with gunshot wound to head, deputies say

A man is dead after deputies say he was shot in the head and dropped off at the emergency room at Katy Memorial Hermann Hospital.

KATY, Texas - A man is dead after deputies say he was shot in the head and dropped off at the emergency room at Katy Memorial Hermann Hospital.

The incident happened around midnight Thursday.

Deputies said a man showed up at the hospital in a black Dodge pickup asking for help for his passenger, who had suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

The man left the passenger and fled the scene before authorities arrived, deputies said.

Deputies said the victim was pronounced dead.

Investigators are working to determine more details about the shooting and what may have led up to it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stopper at 713-222-TIPS.



