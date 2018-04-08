Man dead after vehicle found submerged in pond behind home in Conroe, officials say

CONROE, Texas - A man's body was recovered after a vehicle was found submerged in a pond in Conroe, Montgomery County deputies said.

The discovery was made just after 2 p.m. on Willis Waukegan Road north of State Highway 105 when authorities received a call about a car being in the pond.

Deputies said when a tow truck pulled the vehicle out, a man's body was found. Deputies said it appeared the man had crashed when he was driving southbound on Willis Waukegan. Deputies said when the vehicle approached a curve, it left the roadway, hit a mailbox, went through a yard and crashed into the pond.

Investigators said there was no indication that the driver applied his brakes.

The investigation is continuing as deputies wait for an autopsy for exact cause of death.

The man's identity has not been released.

