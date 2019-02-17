Man dead after taco stand shooting in Montgomery County

HOUSTON - A man was shot to death at a taco stand Saturday morning in Montgomery County, officials said.

The shooting was reported at 10:23 a.m. in the parking lot of Taqueria Maria Bonita Taco Stand in the 21100 block of Highway 105 East.

Officials said the shooter and the victim knew one another and it wasn't the first time the two had an issue with one another. Officials said it is unknown what led the confrontation, but they said both men had some type of disagreement a few days before the shooting.

Officials said the man who was shot showed up to discuss the recent confrontation, but apparently, things got heated and took a turn for the worse when the man was shot several times and died.

"The shooter retrieved a gun from his vehicle, shot the victim three times, four times possibly, and the victim died here on the scene," Lt. John Schmitt, of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, said.

The identities of the men involved have not been released.

No arrest or charges have been filed.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.