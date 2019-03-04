Man dead, 15-year-old stepson, friends missing after argument ends in shooting

A father is dead after an argument with his wife in the Mt. Houston area, March 4, 2019.

MT. HOUSTON, Texas - A father is dead after an argument with his wife in the Mt. Houston area.

According to authorities, the incident happened around 10:10 p.m. Sunday at a home on Wild Pine near Easthampton Drive.

The husband, 29, and his wife were arguing over income tax when, deputies said, the wife took her 1-year-old child and went to a different room.

After the wife left, an altercation broke out between the husband, his 15-year-old stepson and some of his friends, authorities said.

Deputies said at some point during that argument, someone fired a gun, killing the husband.

Investigators are still working to determine who pulled the trigger because there were several people in the home at the time of the shooting.

The 15-year-old and his friends left the scene after the shooting, and authorities said they are working to determine the group’s whereabouts in order to talk to them about the shooting.

Deputies said the 1-year-old who was home at the time of the shooting was not hurt.

Authorities do not know where the shooter got the gun, and they do not yet have anyone in custody.

