Man critically injured in north Harris County shooting

Investigators look over the scene of a shooting at a home in north Harris County, Texas, on June 29, 2018.

HOUSTON - A man was critically injured Friday in a shooting at a home in north Harris County.

The shooting was reported about 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Hallcroft and Bettencourt lanes.

The 18-year-old victim and his cousin were in the garage watching TV when the shooting happened, according to a relative.

Investigators said they believe the victim shot himself in the head, but they are not sure if the shooting was an accident.

The cousin is being interviewed by investigators, according to the relative.

Homicide investigators have been called to the scene.



