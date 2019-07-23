Man critical after found in road with gunshot wound to the head, deputies say

A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in northwest Harris County.

According to authorities, the man was found lying in the middle of Fry Road near Plantation Grove Trail.

Deputies said they were flagged down by a woman in the area and upon further investigation, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head who may have been dumped there.

The man had to be transported to a hospital via Life Flight in critical condition.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, they got a report about another shooting that happened in the area around the same time.

"We do know there was another shooting in the area around the same time at a different location not too far from here,” said Sgt. Dennis Wolford. “We're trying to see if they are related."

Authorities believe the man is between 17 and 20 years old. His identity has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 71-222-TIPS.



