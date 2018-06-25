Man crashes ATV into brick mailbox in Crosby

CROSBY, Texas - A 50-year-old man was taken to an area hospital in serious condition Sunday night after crashing an all-terrain vehicle into a brick mailbox in Crosby, authorities said.

Authorities said the man was southbound on Adlong School Road when the ATV slammed into the mailbox.

The ATV flipped, pinning the man underneath. Several people stopped to help the man get out from underneath the ATV.

He suffered a head wound and was taken to an area hospital by Life Flight in serious condition, officials said.

