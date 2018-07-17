Man contracts West Nile virus in Montgomery County, officials confirm

CONROE, Texas - Reports of a man contracting the West Nile virus in Montgomery County was confirmed Tuesday, health officials said.

Montgomery County Public Health officials said a man in his 40s who just moved to the area was diagnosed with the virus. Officials said he was treated and is recovering at home.

This is the first West Nile case reported this year in Montgomery County, officials said.

What are signs of West Nile?

Some of the symptoms include the following:

Fever

Headache

Body aches

Nausea

Vomiting

Swollen lymph glands

Skin rash on chest, stomach and back

Health officials said people typically develop some of these symptoms between three and 14 days after being bitten by a mosquito. Some people sometimes don't show symptoms at all, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

How to avoid West Nile virus

The CDC advises people to use insect repellant that contains DEET, picardin, IR3535 and some oils of lemon eucalyptus and para-menthane-diol products. They also advise wearing protective clothing while outdoors since most mosquitoes are active from dusk to dawn.

You can mosquito-proof your home by empty any standing water from flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, discarded tires, bird baths and any other item that holds standing water, according to CDC.

To prevent mosquitoes from coming inside, always install or repair screens on windows and doors, and not to forget to use air conditioning.

