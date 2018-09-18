Man claims to be police officer after storming into Houston home, officials say

HOUSTON - A man claimed to be a police officer after storming into a Tuesday and engaging in a shootout at a southeast Houston home, police said.

The incident was reported about 1 a.m. in the 500 block of Loper Street.

Houston police said a man burst through the front door of the home, announced he was a police officer and then moved into the home. The homeowner confronted the man and the pair began shooting at each other, police said.

"The initial statements we are getting right now is that he announced himself as police, so that's what we have to go on at this time," said Officer Rick Barajas, of the Houston Police Department.

Police said the homeowner was shot in the hand and is expected to recover.

The man who broke into the home fled the scene, and police said they do not believe he was shot.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.



